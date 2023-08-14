954 personnel to be awarded Police Medals on Independence Day

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 14

On the eve of the Independence Day, the Central Government on Monday announced names of a total of 954 police personnel, who will be awarded with Police Medals for 2023.

President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to one CRPF personnel, Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 229, President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) awarded to 82 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 642, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced in a statement.

Among the majority of the 230 Gallantry Awards, 125 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 71 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region and 11 personnel from the North-East region are being awarded for their gallant action, it said

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 28 are from CRPF, 33 are from Maharashtra, 55 are from J&K Police, 24 are from Chhattisgarh, 22 are from Telangana and 18 are from Andhra Pradesh and the remaining are from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.

President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of “Conspicuous Gallantry” in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.

President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.