Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani dares state bandh on June 1, says his recent arrest and jail term was a pre-planned conspiracy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Jignesh Mevani, an independent MLA from Gujarat, on Monday alleged that his recent arrest and jail in Assam over some anti-prime minister tweets were a pre-planned conspiracy.

He dared a bandh in Gujarat on June 1 if action was not taken on the 22 paper leaks in the state, cases against Una Dalits were not withdrawn and the drug haul at Mundhra port was not probed.

“This is not about cases against me. I demand that the cases against Dalits of Una be withdrawn, the 22 paper leaks in Gujarat over the years be investigated and the drug haul worth lakhs at Mundhra port be investigated. These serious matters have not been probed and FIRs have been registered against me over a tweet where I urged the PM to appeal for communal peace during his Gujarat trip,” Mevani said.

Mevani recounted his recent experience of arrest in Assam over his tweets saying everything was pre-planned.

“The high court said the FIR was not maintainable. But action was taken against me to ensure I could be kept in jail longer. This is the character of this government: muzzle the voice of the Dalits and the vulnerable,” Mevani said.

He alleged that the drugs recently seized at the Mundhra port could not have been possible without the collusion of the PM and businessman Gautam Adani.

“I am going to tweet this. I am in Delhi for 24 hours. They can book me if they want. Why isn’t anyone questioning Gautam Adani? Because he is close to the PM? And when I was arrested, even the Gujarat Assembly Speaker was not informed. All laws were violated. The process of my arrest was an assault on Gujarati pride,” Mevani said.