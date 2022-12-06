India approves grant of visas to 34 Pak players, officials of blind cricket team

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 6

India has agreed to grant visa to 34 players and officials of the Pakistan blind cricket team for the World Cup in India, officials said today.

The officials said after Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) agreed to clear the issuance of visas to the Pakistani cricket contingent, the Ministry of External Affairs would now issue the visas to them so that they can travel to India for the ongoing tournament

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) in a statement had claimed that the team could not get clearance from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

This unfortunate incident has left the Pakistan blind cricket team in the lurch, the PBCC had said.

India, Bangladesh, Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Pakistan are scheduled to play in the tournament from December 5-17.

Matches will be played in Faridabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore and Bengaluru, where the final will be held. Pakistan was the runners-up in the last World Cup for the Blind.