India abstains from UN vote against Russia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on a draft resolution seeking to hold Russia accountable for violations of international law by its invasion of Ukraine and requiring it to pay reparations for damage, loss and injury resulting from the war.

The draft resolution, “Furtherance of remedy and reparation for aggression against Ukraine”, introduced by Ukraine, was adopted on Monday in the 193-member UN General Assembly by 94 votes in favour, 14 against and 73 abstentions, including by India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Israel, Nepal, Pakistan, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

Belarus, China, Cuba, North Korea, Iran, Russia and Syria voted against the resolution.

India, in its explanation of vote, questioned whether a reparation process would resolve the conflict and sounded a note of caution against this example becoming a precedent. “We need to objectively consider whether a reparation process through a vote in the General Assembly would contribute to efforts at a resolution of the conflict. Moreover, the legal validity of such a process by a General Assembly resolution remains unclear,” said India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Ruchira Kamboj. “We must, therefore, not create mechanisms or set precedents, without adequate international legal vetting, that have implications for the future functioning of the UN and the international economic system. We need to avoid steps which preclude or endanger the possibility of dialogue and negotiations and from bringing this protracted conflict to an early end, she added while reiterating Modi’s observation to Russian President that “this is not an era of war”.

