India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

India has abstained from a UN Security Council resolution for humanitarian exemption to UN-sanctioned individuals and entities.

UNSC Resolution 2664, piloted by the US and Ireland, was approved with Washington arguing that this “critical step to enable the unimpeded delivery of food, medicine and humanitarian aid, while upholding robust sanctions” also had safeguards to protect against abuse and evasion by sanctioned persons and entities.

Funds used for terror activities These terrorist organisations use the umbrella of the humanitarian assistance space to raise funds and recruit fighters. Ruchira Kamboj, permanent representative to UN

India was not convinced by the argument as it felt blacklisted terror groups, including in its neighbourhood, had taken full advantage of such carve-outs and had been able to raise funds and recruit fighters.

The co-draftees had also said UNSC Resolution 2664 also had reporting requirements to ensure detection and mitigation of possible aid diversion. However, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj pointed out that there had also been several cases of terrorist groups in the neighbourhood, including those listed by the UNSC, “re-incarnating themselves as humanitarian organisations and civil society groups precisely to evade these sanctions”.

Kamboj, who is the UNSC President for the month but was speaking in her national capacity, was making a veiled reference to the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), a so-called charity organisation, which is seen as a reborn Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Sounding a note of caution, she said, “These terrorist organisations use the umbrella of the humanitarian assistance space to raise funds and recruit fighters. India will call for caution and due diligence to be exercised while extending humanitarian assistance to proscribed entities under 1267, who continue to thrive with full state hospitality in territories universally acknowledged as terrorist havens by the international community,” she said.

India was the only abstention while all other 14 UNSC members voted in favour of the resolution. The US side said the adoption of the resolution sent a “clear message that sanctions will not impede the delivery of critical humanitarian assistance by reputable humanitarian organisations” and called it a “significant reform to United Nations-targeted sanctions”.

The India’s Permanent Representative to the UN said, “Exemptions must not facilitate the ‘mainstreaming’ of terror entities in the political space in our region. Due diligence and extreme caution in the implementation of this resolution, therefore, is an absolute must.”