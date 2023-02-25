India abstains on Ukraine resolution

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, February 24

India along with China and Pakistan abstained from voting on a non-binding UN General Assembly resolution calling on Russia to end hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine. Approved after two days of discussions, 141 nations backed the resolution, seven nations opposed it and 32 members, including India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, abstained.

However, smaller countries in the Indian subcontinent — Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives and Afghanistan — voted in favour of the West-piloted resolution. In its explanation of the vote, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj asked: “Can any process that does not involve either of the two sides ever lead to a credible and meaningful solution?’’

Before the vote, India withstood tremendous pressure from the West that included a phone call to NSA Ajit Doval from his Ukrainian equivalent Andriy Yermak and acknowledgement by France and Germany that they had called on New Delhi to revise its position.

After the vote, India said the resolution seeking a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in line with the UN Charter was understandable. However, reports from the ground portrayed a complex scenario, with the conflict intensifying on several fronts. “While we take note of the stated objective of today’s resolution, given its inherent limitations in reaching our desired goal of securing lasting peace, we are constrained to abstain,’’ said Kamboj.

The South Block also touched on several other aspects, including repeated disapproval of targeting of civilian infrastructure and the killing of non-combatants. It also agreed that the UN Charter and the principle of respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States must be upheld “without any exception”.

It wanted all sides to ask themselves: “Are we anywhere near a possible solution acceptable to both sides? Can any process that does not involve either of the two sides ever lead to a credible and meaningful solution? Has the UN system, and particularly the UN Security Council, based on a 1945-world construct, not been rendered ineffective?”

India maintained it continued to be concerned over the situation in Ukraine.