India adds 1,839 Covid infections; active cases down to 25,178

New Delhi, May 8
India on Monday recorded 1,839 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 25,178 from 27,212 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.
The Covid-19 tally now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,71,469). The death toll climbed to 5,31,692 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
At 25,178, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,14,599, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
