India adds 2,994 covid cases

New Delhi, April 1
India on Saturday recorded 2,994 new covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases increased to 16,354, according to Union health ministry data.
With the fresh infections, India's covid tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,18,781). The death toll climbed to 5,30,876 with nine deaths, the data updated at 8am stated.
Two deaths each were reported from Delhi, Karnataka and Punjab, one from Gujarat, and two were reconciled by Kerala.
At 16,354, the active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent, according to the health ministry website.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent and the weekly positivity at 2.03 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,71,551. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...