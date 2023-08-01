India among invitees as Saudi Arabia to host Ukraine talks on Aug 4-5

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, July 31

India is expected to participate in yet another attempt to broker peace in Ukraine, this time in Saudi Arabia where for the second time since June, the West and the Global South will take part for two days on August 4 and 5.

Saudi Arabia would invite western nations, Ukraine and major developing countries to the talks, but exclude Russia, Wall Street Journal had reported and it was confirmed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Chief of Staff Andriy Yermak on Sunday.

Yermak had incidentally spoken to NSA Ajit Doval in June after which senior MEA official Sanjay Verma had attended the first talks under this format in Copenhagen. Earlier this month, Verma had called on Yermak when he had visited Kyiv to hold Foreign Office talks with his Ukrainian counterpart and former journalist Emine Dzhaparova.

Asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “Russia will follow this meeting. We need to understand what goals are set and what will be discussed. Any attempt to promote a peaceful settlement deserves a positive evaluation… currently there are no grounds for peace talks with Kyiv because of the chasm in their positions.”

The Kyiv regime, he said, “does not want and cannot want peace, as long as it is used exclusively as a tool in the war of the collective West with Russia". The format of assembling major countries from the West and the Global South while excluding Russia was attempted in Denmark. This time, Ukrainian and western officials hope these efforts would lead to a peace summit later this year.

China too has appointed an envoy, Li Hui, to explore peace in Ukraine. Li had visited Ukraine, Russia and Ukraine and was quoted a few days ago as saying that alleviating human suffering should be the top priority.

Pope Francis too has appointed a personal envoy on the Ukraine conflict who met US President Joe Biden on July 17 and could be preparing a diplomatic trip to China. There is an African initiative as well which envisages confidence-building measures followed by a cessation of hostilities as the basis for peace in Ukraine. India, Brazil and Turkey have also offered to mediate in the conflict. Zelenskyy has rejected a ceasefire as it would mean ceding nearly a fifth of Ukraine to Russia.

