India and US need to cooperate more closely in Indo-Pacific to counter China's malign goals: Congressman Wilson

PTI

Washington, June 10

The US and India must cooperate more closely in the Indo-Pacific to realise the full spirit of their strategic partnership, a top American lawmaker has said, asserting that the partnership should be robust to counter China's malign goals in the region.

“Madam Speaker, the strong and vibrant relationship between India, the world's largest democracy, and the United States, the world's oldest democracy, has demonstrated our shared values for Rule of Law,” Congressman Joe Wilson said in the House of Representatives this week.

He said that certainly there are issues of mutual concern over China's malign goals in the region, and added that the partnership to counter these authoritarian aspirations should be robust.

“To take the US and India ties forward and to realise the full spirit of our strategic partnership, the US and the Republic of India need to cooperate more closely in the Indo-Pacific," said the Republican Congressman from South Carolina.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.

China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.

Observing that the India-US alliance is mutually beneficial, Wilson said he grew up with an appreciation for the people of India, because his father, First Lieutenant Hugh Wilson, served there in the US Army Air Corps Flying Tigers in 1944, where he recognised the industriousness of the people of India.

“I am particularly grateful for the prosperous Indian-American community in South Carolina and look forward to its continued growth and achievements,” he said.