India approves capital acquisition of military hardware worth Rs 70,584 crore

New Delhi, March 16
India on Thursday approved the capital acquisition of indigenously-developed military hardware worth Rs 70,584 crore as part of a mega procurement plan that is expected to significantly boost domestic defence manufacturing.
The approval to the procurement proposals was accorded by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, officials said.
The go-ahead to the fresh procurement proposals came amid the nearly three-year-long standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with China.
The DAC accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition amounting to Rs 70,584 crore and all the procurement will be made under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured) category.
The total approval granted for capital acquisition in the financial year 2022-23 now stands at Rs 2,71,538 crore, of which 98.9 per cent will be sourced from Indian industries, the officials said.
“Such quantum of indigenous procurement will not only galvanise the Indian industries towards achieving the goal of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) but also reduce India’s dependency on foreign vendors to a large extent,” Singh’s office tweeted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
If Indian democracy was functioning, I’d be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks
Says the BJP offensive a distraction from uncomfortable ques...
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day amid Opposition, govt face-off over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks
Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time sin...
2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh
The helicopter, which was flying an operational sortie, lost...
US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea
The video shows a Russian Su-27 approaching the back of the ...
US Senate confirms Indian-American flight test engineer Ravi Chaudhary as Assistant Secretary of Air Force
As a C-17 pilot, Chaudhary conducted global flight operation...