India, Argentina look to boost defence industrial partnership

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

India and Argentina today discussed the ongoing defence cooperation initiatives, including measures to enhance defence industrial partnership, the Ministry of Defence said after a bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Argentine counterpart Jorge Enrique Taiana today.

Argentina has shown interest in sourcing Tejas, a light combat aircraft, from India. The Argentine Minister will visit the public sector giant, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the makers of the plane. HAL has already done its sales pitch with the South American country.

Today the visiting delegation were at the BrahMos Aerospace and is scheduled to interact with think-tanks in Delhi. The India-Argentina relations were elevated to the level of strategic partnership in 2019. An MoU on defence cooperation, too, has been in force since 2019 while both sides are engaged to conclude further instruments to deepen the engagement.

India and Argentina are working closely together to make defence engagements an important facet of their strategic partnership.

