India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as tension mounts

There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed close to their positions during the night on a front line outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Russias Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advised President Vladimir Putin on Monday to keep talking with the West on Moscows security demands, a signal from the Kremlin that it intends to continue diplomatic efforts amid U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.AP/PTI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 15

As tensions spiral between Russia and the West, India has asked its citizens, particularly students studying in Kyiv to leave the country.

A notice from the Indian Embassy in Kyiv said Indians, “whose stay is not essential’’, should leave Ukraine temporarily in view of uncertainties of the current situation.

The Embassy has also asked Indians to keep it informed about the status of their presence so that diplomats could reach out to them immediately in the crises. The Embassy will, however, continue to function formally unlike the US which closed its Embassy and relocated its small number of remaining diplomatic personnel to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine. The US embassy had been burning classified documents and destroying sensitive equipment ahead of the closure.

The Embassy has advised Indians in Ukraine to follow their website, Facebook and Twitter pages for further updates, which would be published as and when required.

There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier this month “there are much more complicated and dangerous places across the world compared to Ukraine.’’ He had asked the Indian students to feel safe, continue their studies and enjoy their life.

