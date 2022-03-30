India at UN calls for 'purposeful engagement' by Russia, Ukraine in ongoing talks

PTI

United Nations, March 30

India has called for a “purposeful engagement” by Russia and Ukraine in the ongoing talks and expressed hope that an understanding can be reached soon towards immediate de-escalation of tensions.

Russia and Ukraine held the latest round of talks on Tuesday in Istanbul. Moscow said that it would significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war which started on February 24.

“India remains deeply concerned at the ongoing situation, which continues to deteriorate since the beginning of the hostilities,” India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said.

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on Tuesday, Tirumurti reiterated India's call for unimpeded humanitarian access to areas of armed conflict in Ukraine.

Amid the latest round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, Tirumurti said India calls for “purposeful engagement” by both sides in the ongoing talks.

“We hope that an understanding could be reached soon. It is clearly in our collective interest to find a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions aimed at securing long-term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” he said.