 Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience : The Tribune India

Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience

India presses for reform of SCO, reiterates call for English as third official language; brief handshake and namaste only public interaction with Pakistan Foreign Minister

Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience

S Jaishankar with Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari before the SCO meeting in Goa on Friday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

Benaulim (Goa), May 5

India on Friday reminded members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) that the menace of terrorism continues unabated and taking their eyes off this problem will be detrimental to their security interests.

With Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the audience, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called for stopping terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism. “The channel of financing for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction,’’ he said in his opening address at the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting being held here.

Though Jaishankar held several bilaterals on Thursday with more in the offing on Friday, he has not yet met Bilawal. A brief handshake and a namaste while posing for a joint photograph with Bilawal was the only public interaction between the two ministers. This is the first visit to India by a Pakistani Foreign Minister for which India had approved a direct flight path from Islamabad to Goa.

In a message to China, whose Foreign Minister Qin Gang will travel to Pakistan and meet the Interim Taliban Foreign Minister Maulawi Amir Khan Muttaqi along with Bilawal, Jaishankar wanted all efforts to be directed towards the welfare of the Afghan people. ``Our immediate priorities should be providing human assistance in ensuring a truly representative government combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children and minorities.

Due to the Covid pandemic and geopolitical upheavels, the minister pointed out that the world is today facing a multitude of challenges. These events have disrupted global supply chains leading to serious disruption in food, energy and fertilisers leading to a cascading effect on developing nations. It has also exposed a credibility and trust deficit in the ability of global institutions to manage challenges in a timely and efficient manner, he pointed out.

``These challenges are also an opportunity for the SCO to collaborate and address them collectively. With over 40 per cent of the humanity represented by SCO our collective decisions will have a global impact,’’ he observed.

The minister also pressed for the reform and modernisation of the SCO which is in its third decade of existence. ``This is an opportune time for reform and modernisation to keep the organisation relevant in a rapidly transforming world. Discussions on reform and modernisation have already commenced and India will extend its active and constructive support,’’ he assured the other seven SCO members including Russia, China and Pakistan.

The minister once again sought support for India’s long-standing demand to make English an official language of SCO in order to facilitate deeper engagement with English-speaking member states of SCO and take the work to a wider global audience. Many of the nations which will join SCO either as full members or dialogue partners are more familiar with English than the two official languages – Russian and Chinese.

He said a Delhi Declaration will be issued at the end of the meeting along with four other thematic statements. ``India’s priorities moving towards a secure SCO with economic development, connectivity and unity have remained our priority during India’s chair of SCO,’’ he observed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Chilling video shows how gangster was pulled from prison cell and killed inside Tihar jail by rival gang members

2
Punjab

Main accused in kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambiyan murder case arrested in Jalandhar

3
Punjab

Thousands pay tributes to Parkash Singh Badal at his bhog ceremony

4
Nation

Supreme Court closes case proceedings before it in view of registration of FIR on women wrestlers' complaints

5
Nation

Manipur violence: Government issues 'shoot at sight' orders

6
Nation

Gangster Anil Dujana, accused in 18 murder cases, killed in encounter with UP Police

7
Punjab

13 arrested as cross-border gang of arms, narcotics smugglers busted: Punjab Police

8
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Centre over reduction in market fees, suspension of Punjab’s RDF; dares ‘new BJP members’ of state to take up issue before PM

9
Punjab

Amritpal's wife Kiranpal Kaur meets him in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

10
Nation

'Salaam, from Goa': Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrives for SCO meet; becomes first Pak foreign minister to visit India in 12 years

Don't Miss

View All
City-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces
Amritsar

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Rain forecast for Sunday
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Rain forecast for Sunday

Moderate fog was witnessed in Delhi reducing visibility
Delhi

Freak weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year, Himachal still receiving snow in May

20-yr-old girl gives lease of life to three
Chandigarh

Organ donation: 20-yr-old girl Amanjot gives lease of life to three

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Top News

India attaches great importance to development of multifaceted cooperation in SCO and to promotion of peace, stability: Jaishankar

Cross-border terrorism must be curbed, says Jaishankar at SCO meet with Bilawal in the audience

India presses for reform of SCO, reiterates call for English...

Key NCP committee to meet at 11 am today to take a call on Sharad Pawar's successor

NCP committee rejects Pawar's decision to step down as party chief

Pawar had set up the committee after he announced on May 2 t...

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP

Former Punjab Assembly speaker Charanjit Singh Atwal joins BJP

On April 19, Atwal resigned from the primary membership of t...

Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie detector test

Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test

A woman coach had alleged that the minister had molested her...

Man who shot dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala arrested, police say 'business rivalry was the reason'

Man who shot dead 45-year-old govt contractor in Patiala arrested, police say business rivalry was the reason

Both had filed numerous complaints against each other follow...


Cities

View All

Farmers’ group arrested at Delhi border, KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Wrestlers' protest: Punjab farmers' group arrested at Delhi border; KMSC threatens to block railway routes

Amritsar-based artist to transform busy routes into open art spaces

Irrigation Dept strives to increase area under canal system, over 100 channels restored

AAP MLA opposes school building in residential area

2 booked for extortion

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie detector test

Molestation case: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh says no to lie-detector test

Chandigarh Administration to kickstart work on green corridors next week

No takers for garbage collection from parks in Chandigarh

Rs 12 cr paid in dues, GMADA withdraws notice to Beverly Golf Avenue, Mohali

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking expands service on interstate routes

ED names Sisodia accused in excise ‘scam’ for 1st time

ED names Sisodia accused in excise 'scam' for 1st time

Graft case: No SC relief for DCW chief

Police spying on Kejriwal: AAP

Faridabad STPs not fully utilised, source of pollution

Teen dupes people using fake WhatsApp accounts, nabbed

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

2 from Sultanpur Lodhi shot in US

Jalandhar byelection: Parties pull out all stops to woo voters

Key accused in murder of international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian held

Juvenile among 4 held for kidnapping six-month-old

Job promise not met, nat’l youth awardee meets Union Minister

NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana

NGT panel to meet next week over Giaspura gas leak tragedy that left 11 dead in Ludhiana

No proof of industrial waste dumping in Giaspura sewers, says probe report

SIT quizzes owner of JBR firm, PPCB Chief Engineer, others

Giaspura gas leak: Effluent treatment plants of dyeing units not sticking to norms, says Panel

Dyeing industries play havoc, generate 131 MLD effluents

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

Man held for printing, supplying fake currency

DC reviews four-laning of 29-km Sirhind road stretch

Shut integrated courses, say Punjabi varsity students

Four held with intoxicating tablets, opium

Hit by train, 35-yr-old dies