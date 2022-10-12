India, Australia collaboration critical to free, open Indo-Pacific: S Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said India and Australia's defence, security collaboration has contributed significantly to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The US, India and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the region.

He disclosed that South Block had kept communication line open with Beijing. “The morning after that (Galwan valley clash), I called up my counterpart, Wang Yi, and urged him to ensure there were no escalatory moves or complicated moves on the Chinese side,” he said.

“Diplomacy is about communication. If diplomats do not communicate with each other, what kind of diplomacy will they do?” he said, adding “at the end of the day, countries have to deal with each other”.

On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar said targeting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths was not acceptable in any part of the world while pointing out that the developing countries were feeling frustrated because of the prolongation of the conflict.

“We really think that targeting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths is not acceptable in any part of the world,” said the minister while responding to questions at an engagement with Australia’s Lowy Institute.

Emphasising the need for Russia and Ukraine to hold dialogue as “this conflict is not helping anybody”, Jaishankar highlighted the woes of the developing world that is facing most of the resulting economic challenges.

