PM Modi raises issue of attacks on temples with Australian PM Albanese

PTI

New Delhi, March 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese the issue of recent attacks on temples in Australia even as the two leaders focused on concluding an ambitious trade pact by this year and bolster security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific during their first summit talks.

The two sides inked four agreements providing for cooperation in areas of sports, innovation, audio-visual production and solar power following the talks between Modi and Albanese.

The discussions were focused on boosting cooperation in clean energy, trade and investment, defence and security, critical minerals, migration and mobility, supply chains, education, culture and sports.

In his media statement, Modi said it is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have come regularly from Australia over the past few weeks and that it is natural that such news worries everyone in India.

"I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him. Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible," he said.

In his comments, Albanese said Modi and he agreed on concluding the India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) as soon as possible.

"I am hopeful that we will be able to finalise it this year," the Australian prime minister, who is on a three-day visit to India, said.

Last year, India and Australia finalised the Economic Cooperation Trade Agreement (ECTA) and it came into force in December last. The two sides are now working on the CECA.

Modi said the bilateral security cooperation is an important pillar of India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Today we discussed maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, and enhancing mutual defence and security cooperation," he said.

It is understood that concerns over China's increasing military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific figured in the discussions.