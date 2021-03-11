India, Australia to expand strategic partnership

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

India and Australia have condemned terrorism in all its forms, including the use of cross-border terrorist proxies, and emphasised the need for strengthening global cooperation to deal with the challenge in a comprehensive manner, stated a MEA release following the 13th meeting of the India-Australia joint working group on counter-terrorism in Canberra on Wednesday.

A joint press statement said Australia reiterated its condemnation of terrorist attacks in India, including the 26/11 Mumbai, Pathankot and Pulwama attacks, and extended its support to the people and the government of India in the global fight against terrorism.

The two sides also underlined their commitment to coordinate and collaborate on tackling terrorism in line with the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

