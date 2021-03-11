India, Bangladesh agree to reinforce military exercises

New Delhi, August 11
The fourth India-Bangladesh annual defence dialogue, co-chaired by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, was
held here today.
The two sides agreed upon widening the scope of military bilateral exercises and raising their complexity, a statement by the Ministry of Defence said. Both sides emphasised the need to work closely to implement the USD 500 million line of credit extended from India for defence items, the statement said.
Various aspects of defence, industrial and capability-building cooperation came up for detailed discussions. Both sides reviewed the progress of various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to elevate engagements between the armed forces. Kumar invited the delegation for the upcoming Def Expo 2022 and said both countries had a great potential for cooperation in defence trade, co-development and joint production.
