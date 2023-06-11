 India-Bangladesh border talks set to begin in Delhi : The Tribune India

India-Bangladesh border talks set to begin in Delhi

Four-day talks will conclude on June 14 at BSF camp in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area

India-Bangladesh border talks set to begin in Delhi

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 11

India and Bangladesh will hold biannual talks between their border guarding forces here beginning Sunday during which the two sides are expected to discuss a host of issues related to combating cross-frontier crimes and measures to create better synergy.

A 15-member delegation of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), led by its director general (DG) Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, landed in Delhi on Saturday. Border Security Force (BSF) DG Sujoy Lal Thaosen and senior officers of the force welcomed them at the airport, officials said.

The four-day talks will conclude on June 14 at a BSF camp in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area.

“The conference is being organised to discuss the border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces.”

“Discussions will be held on how to jointly curb the various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between both the border guarding forces,” a BSF spokesperson said in a statement.

Further, there will be deliberations on developmental and infrastructural works, joint efforts for effective implementation of Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) and Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), the spokesperson said.

This will be the 53rd edition of the talks and the last such meeting was held in July last year when the BSF delegation travelled to Dhaka.

The BSF guards the 4,096-km-long international border with Bangladesh on India’s eastern flank.

These talks were held annually between 1975 and 1992 but they were made biannual in 1993 with either side alternately travelling to the national capitals of New Delhi and Dhaka.

A senior BSF officer had earlier told PTI that the relations between the two countries and their border forces are very good and the conference is expected to enhance these ties.

A ‘joint record of discussions’ will be signed by the two sides at the end of the conference.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Canada Government puts on hold Indian students' deportation

3
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

4
Punjab

Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

5
Haryana

Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting wrestlers

6
Punjab

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

7
Entertainment

'Known for womanising': Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor for 'Ramayana' casting, calls him 'skinny white rat'

8
Sports

WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia’s way as India need another 280 to win

9
Nation

World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' worth whopping Rs 2.75 lakh per kg showcased in West Bengal's Siliguri

10
Nation

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor wrestler’s father

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation

Some Indian students in Canada receive stay orders on deportation: Govt sources

Sources say actual number of students in Canada threatened w...

'Biparjoy' has intensified into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15: IMD

'Biparjoy' has intensified into 'extremely severe cyclonic storm'; to cross Saurashtra-Kutch coast on June 15: IMD

Advises fishermen to not venture into central Arabian sea, n...

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor wrestler’s father

'I am really scared after the May 28 incident'

Internet ban in violenc-hit Manipur extended till June 15

Internet ban in violenc-hit Manipur extended till June 15

No untoward incident reported from any part of the state in ...


Cities

View All

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DC inspects flood control works

Works of 10 women artists on display at city art gallery

Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

KCW student wins athletics gold

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Cops attacked, 8 arrested

Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Fire breaks out in Delhi market, no casualties

85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

Man arrested for threatening Delhi woman

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Minorities panel for disciplinary action against Phagwara DSP

3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Food safety key to achieve SDGs: Expert

Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Student’s death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Student's death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

One dies as trucks collide