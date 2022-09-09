India bans export of broken rice

PTI

New Delhi, September 9

After imposing 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice, the government has banned the export of broken rice with a view to increasing domestic availability, according to a government notification.

"Export policy of broken rice...is amended from ‘Free' to ‘Prohibited'," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated September 8.

The notification comes into effect from September 9.

Provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy, 2015-2020, regarding the transitional arrangement would not be applicable to this notification, it added.

The notification said that during the period September 9-15, certain consignments of broken rice would be allowed to be exported.

Consignments will be allowed for exports during this period where loading of broken rice on ships has commenced before this notification, where the shipping bill is filed and vessels have already berthed or arrived and anchored on Indian ports and their rotation number has been allocated before this order.

Exports would also be allowed in case the consignment had been handed over to the customs before this notification and is registered in their system, it said.

The approval for loading in such vessels will be issued only after confirmation by the port authorities concerned regarding anchoring/berthing of the ship for loading of broken rice prior to the notification.

The government on Thursday imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice to boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current kharif season.

According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20 per cent has been imposed on 'rice in husk (paddy or rough)' and 'husked (brown) rice'. The export duty comes into effect from September 9.