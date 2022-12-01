India begins its G20 presidency journey with ‘University Connect’ programme

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 1

India on Thursday began its G20 presidency journey with the “University Connect” programme by engaging with students of universities across the country, University Grants Commission UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

“During India’s G20 presidency, students of several universities will create awareness about the importance of the G20 presidency and how India can be a role model for the rest of the world through its G20 presidency of healing, harmony, and hope,” the UGC Chairman said.

“It is wonderful that India began today its G20 presidency journey with “University Connect” by engaging with students of universities across the country.

“India formally assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 with a focus on counter-terrorism and “unity” in tackling global challenges, such as economic slowdown and climate crisis,” he said.

Students and prominent academics from 75 universities around the nation participated virtually in the G20 University Connect with senior executives, researchers and academics.

Kumar said our students will also be ambassadors of our country in showcasing to the visiting G20 members the rapid, inclusive developmental progress that India is going through

G20 or the Group of 20 includes major developed and developing economies like Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.