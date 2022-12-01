India begins its G20 presidency journey with ‘University Connect’ programme

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, December 1
India on Thursday began its G20 presidency journey with the “University Connect” programme by engaging with students of universities across the country, University Grants Commission UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.
“During India’s G20 presidency, students of several universities will create awareness about the importance of the G20 presidency and how India can be a role model for the rest of the world through its G20 presidency of healing, harmony, and hope,” the UGC Chairman said.
“It is wonderful that India began today its G20 presidency journey with “University Connect” by engaging with students of universities across the country.
“India formally assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 with a focus on counter-terrorism and “unity” in tackling global challenges, such as economic slowdown and climate crisis,” he said.
Students and prominent academics from 75 universities around the nation participated virtually in the G20 University Connect with senior executives, researchers and academics.
Kumar said our students will also be ambassadors of our country in showcasing to the visiting G20 members the rapid, inclusive developmental progress that India is going through
G20 or the Group of 20 includes major developed and developing economies like Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mumbai airport chaos: Computers systems restored after nearly 2 hours
Harried passengers take to social media to vent their ire at...
'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files
Lapid had stirred a massive controversy by terming Vivek Agn...
59.2 per cent turnout till 5 pm in first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections
Final turnout to be higher as voting process continued at po...
DigiYatra face recognition system launched at 3 airports; Scindia says data stored in encrypted format
DigiYatra will provide seamless entry and embarkation proces...
Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture
His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours