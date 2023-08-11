INDIA bloc leaders to meet to discuss Adhir Ranjan's suspension

PTI

New Delhi, August 11

Opposition leaders of the INDIA alliance will meet at 10 am on Friday to discuss the suspension of the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and discuss the way ahead, sources said.

They will also decide on a strategy for the way forward in the Rajya Sabha, where their demand for a discussion on Manipur has not been accepted.

Sources said parliamentary floor leaders of the INDIA bloc parties would meet at the chamber of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

They said a meeting of the Congress's Lok Sabha MPs has been called at 10.30 am at the CPP office to discuss Chowdhury's suspension.

The Congress' Whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has written to Speaker Om Birla for moving a motion for the adjournment of business in the House to discuss the issue of the suspension.

"It is a matter of deep concern that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a dedicated member of this House, was suspended without any proper reason yesterday as he spoke about ‘nirav’ which means 'silence' in Hindi and compared it with the silence of Prime Minister Modi. This incident raises serious questions about the essence of our democratic principles, which prioritise freedom of speech and the right to express genuine concerns," Tagore said in his notice.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Mallikarjun Kharge #Rajya Sabha