India calls for ending hostilities in Ukraine as PM Modi leaves for Europe

New Delhi, May 1

India on Sunday once again called for the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and resolution of the conflict through dialogue just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a tour of Germany, Denmark and France, all of which have high stakes in the final outcome.

“Our position on Ukraine has been clear. First, there should be a cessation of hostilities and second, a solution must be found through dialogue and diplomacy,” said the newly appointed Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the PM’s pre-departure briefing.

PM Modi, in his pre-departure statement, did not mention Ukraine directly, but referred to it obliquely. “The visit to three countries is meant to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India’s European partners at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices,” he observed. Kwatra said, “When the PM meets the leaders, issues of regional and global importance would figure in the discussions. But the principal focus of the visit is to structure and strengthen bilateral partnership across a range of areas… and exchange perspectives on Ukraine.”

Energy security will be one of the key areas. “I am sure this would constitute one of the elements. But naturally one single item would not define what the structure of the discussions would be,” he said. The first leg of the visit to Germany will be an early engagement with the new government within six months of its formation which will help “identify our priorities for the medium and long term,” said the PM’s pre-departure statement.

Several Union ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will accompany the PM to Germany. PM Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), which will also be attended by ministers from both sides. It will be followed by a roundtable where both leaders will interact with top CEOs. The PM will also interact with the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi will then travel to Copenhagen, Denmark, from May 3 to 4 to participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit, where he will also engage bilaterally with five PMs. On his way back, he will make a stopover in Paris on May 4 to meet President Emmanuel Macron. “This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone of the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership,” the PM said.

