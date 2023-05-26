 India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body : The Tribune India

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

The panel had said that the country's import duties on certain information and technology products are inconsistent with the global trade norms

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

Photo for representation. AP



PTI

New Delhi, May 26

India has appealed against a ruling of the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) trade dispute settlement panel which stated that the country's import duties on certain information and technology products are inconsistent with the global trade norms.

“India appeals, and requests the Appellate Body to reverse, modify, or declare moot and of no legal effect, the findings, conclusions, rulings and recommendations of the panel,” WTO has said.

It said India has sought a review by the Appellate Body of the “errors of law” and legal interpretation by the panel in its report.

The dispute panel of WTO on April 17 said in its report that import duties imposed by India on certain information and technology products violate global trading norms.

The ruling followed a dispute filed by the European Union, Japan and Taiwan against these duties in WTO.

The appeal was filed by India in the WTO's appellate body, which is the final authority on such trade disputes.

The EU on April 2, 2019 had challenged the introduction of import duties by India on a wide range of ICT products, for instance, mobile phones and components, base stations, integrated circuits and optical instruments.

The EU had claimed that the measures appear to be inconsistent with certain provisions of WTO. Later, Chinese Taipei and Japan also joined the dispute.

According to WTO rules, a WTO member or members can file a case in the Geneva-based multilateral body if they feel that a particular trade measure is against the norms of WTO.

Bilateral consultation is the first step to resolve a dispute. If both sides are not able to resolve the matter through consultation, either of them can approach for establishment of a dispute settlement panel.

The panel's ruling or report can be challenged at WTO's appellate body. Interestingly, the appellate body is not functioning because of differences among member countries to appoint its members. Several disputes are already pending with this body. The US has been blocking the appointment of the members.

“Given the ongoing lack of agreement among WTO members regarding the filling of Appellate Body vacancies, there is no Appellate Body Division available at the current time to deal with the appeals,” WTO has said in a statement.

Even if the body, which is the final arbiter on such trade disputes, starts working from now, it would take over a year to take up India's appeal.

According to trade experts, if the appellate body also passes a ruling against India's support measures, New Delhi will have to abide by that and make appropriate changes in the way it provides those measures.

Last year, India had appealed against a ruling of WTO's trade dispute settlement panel which said that the country's domestic support measures for sugar and sugarcane are inconsistent with global trade norms. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Euro slips as Germany enters recession, dollar hits 2-month peak

2
Entertainment

At 60, actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann gives ultimatum to Charanjit Channi to come clean on allegations against his relative; 'arrest me', dares Cong leader

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann gets ‘Z-plus’ security in view of possible threats

5
Nation

Alwar lynching: 4 sentenced to 7 years' imprisonment in Rakbar Khan case

6
Punjab

Punjab Police block 1.8 lakh SIM cards activated on forged papers

7
Punjab

Punjab DGP has assured SIT, crackdown on trafficking agents soon, says Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney

8
Entertainment

Salman Khan hugs young boy amid tight security, 'most misunderstood superstar' say fans: Watch

9
Punjab

CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam

10
Punjab

Security threat, MHA gives Punjab CM 'Z-plus' cover

Don't Miss

View All
10 years on, police reunite lost child with family
Haryana

10 years on, Panchkula police reunite lost child with family

Bus driver’s son science topper
Punjab

Class XII result: Bus driver’s son science topper

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Top News

Rs 75 coin to be launched by PM Modi on inauguration of new Parliament building

Rs 75 coin to be launched by PM Modi on inauguration of new Parliament building

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi’s US visit

Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to travel to India ahead of Modi’s US visit

Austin will visit New Delhi to meet Defence Minister Rajnath...

A large number of Indians among ‘documented dreamers’ in US who face uncertain future

A large number of Indians among 'documented dreamers' in US who face uncertain future

Urge US lawmakers to pass America’s Children Act

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

India challenges WTO panel ruling on ICT import duties at appellate body

The panel had said that the country's import duties on certa...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting

The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...


Cities

View All

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Farmers protest, demand more water for irrigation

Finally, BRTS resumes smart card facility for Metro bus passengers

Modi govt has done its bit for Punjab, says state BJP chief

Ex-minister Joshi acquitted in trespassing case

Police solve Guru Ki Wadali robbery case; 1 arrested

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

Sampark levy on power bill payment withdrawn by Chandigarh

No road tax for electric, hybrid vehicles in city

Light rain likely for 5 days

MC asks staff to pick trash at fixed timings

Tribune's Education Expo kicks off in Chandigarh today

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

Ex-minister Jain collapses in Tihar, admitted to ICU

SC junks plea of accused over framing of charges

7 held for betting on IPL games

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

No solution to mountains of waste in sight

JIT told to refund Rs 72L with 9% interest to allottee

Once known for tomato, village now averse to it

FSSAI certificate for veggie market in Jalandhar

Gangster nabbed during search op

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Five of Jindi gang in police net

Funds diverted into cricket betting racket, finds probe

VB arrests wanted accused

Minor boy held, man booked on rape charges

Man arrested for killing cousin

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

Exam records destroyed in fire at varsity’s Admn Block

PPS Nabha emerge winner in badminton tournament

City residents asked to update Aadhaar details

Students told to conserve environment