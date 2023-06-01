India, China agree to hold military talks at LAC soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

The 27th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC) was held on Wednesday in person in New Delhi.

Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) led the Indian delegation while the Chinese side was headed by the DG of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of its Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in western sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in remaining areas in a frank and open manner. Restoration of peace and tranquillity would create conditions for normalising bilateral relations, said an MEA release. To achieve this objective, in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (19th) round of senior commanders-level meeting at an early date. The two sides agreed to continue discussions.

