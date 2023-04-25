India, China agree to 'speed up' resolution of Ladakh standoff: Chinese Defence Ministry

PTI

Beijing, April 25

The Chinese defence ministry said on Tuesday that top military officials of India and China during their latest round of talks have agreed to "speed up" the settlement of "relevant issues" related to the prolonged standoff in eastern Ladakh besides safeguarding peace in the border areas.

The 18th round of China-India Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on April 23, the Chinese Defence Ministry here said in a statement.

The talks were held ahead of Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu's planned visit to India to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on April 27 and 28.

“The two sides had a friendly and candid exchange of views on relevant issues,” said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) statement.

“Under the guidance of the leaders of the two countries and based on the achievements of the meeting between the two foreign ministers, both sides agreed to maintain close contact and dialogue through military and diplomatic channels, speed up the settlement of relevant issues on the western section of the China-India boundary, and continue to safeguard the peace and tranquillity in the border areas," it said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told the media in Beijing on Monday that the two sides held an in-depth exchange of views on expediting the resolution of relevant issues.