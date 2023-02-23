India, China discuss border standoff, troop withdrawal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

India and China on Wednesday discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. “To achieve this objective in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (18th) round of senior commanders’ meeting at an early date,” said an MEA statement.

Friction points First in-person WMCC talks since July 2019

Take up disengagement at LAC friction points

In the first in-person meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs since July 2019, “the two sides reviewed the situation along the LAC in the western sector of India-China border areas and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining areas in an open and constructive manner, which will help in the restoration of peace and tranquillity along the LAC and create conditions for the restoration of normalcy in bilateral relations”, the statement said.

The Joint Secretary (East Asia), Ministry of External Affairs, led the Indian delegation to Beijing. The Chinese delegation was led by the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said India had good ties with all major global powers except China, which had violated border management agreements.