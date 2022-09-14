India, China 'satisfied' with Patrolling Point-15 verification

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 13

India and China have “satisfactorily” completed the physical verification of each other’s positions in the Gogra-Hot Springs area (Patrolling Point-15) in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Govt briefed The disengagement was found to be satisfactory. The matter has been reported to the government. — Sources

The verification was to check if the “disengagement” was done as per the agreed terms at PP-15. “It was found to be satisfactory. The matter has been reported to the government,” sources told The Tribune.

The physical verification was done jointly by the two sides to check if all temporary structures and other allied infrastructure created in the PP-15 area by both sides had been dismantled. As per the agreement on disengagement, the landforms in the area were to be restored to the pre-standoff period by both sides, meaning no bunkers, no posts and no weapons should remain.

PP-15 is one among the many “grey areas” of the dispute along the LAC, where both India and China have overlapping claims. The two sides are locked in a military stand-off since April 2020.

The two armies had started the disengagement process at PP-15 on September 8 and the process ended on September 12.

Since April 2021, this is the first positive development on ground to move towards an amicable resolution. Several steps are yet to be taken that will get the troop positions back to the pre-April 2020 levels.

Among the issues pending is the resolution of disputes at Depsang, a 972-sq km plateau where the two sides have issues over troop positions, especially the “bottleneck” on the eastern edge of Depsang.

India has been objecting to the PLA deliberately blocking Indian patrols on this specific patrolling route in Depsang.

Prior to April 2020, Indian patrols used to go along the patrolling route. However, the PLA has been craftily using a clause in the existing border agreements to block Indian patrols. The PLA has stationed vehicles, which come and block the designated patrolling route. The other pending issue is the ongoing moratorium on patrolling in the grey zones of the LAC where both sides have overlapping claims.

