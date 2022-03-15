India concerned over elevating phobia against one religion to level of international day: Tirumurti

UN General Assembly adopts resolution, introduced by Pakistan’s ambassador Munir Akram under agenda item Culture of peace, to proclaim March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia

India concerned over elevating phobia against one religion to level of international day: Tirumurti

India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti. Reuters file

PTI

United Nations, March 15

As the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution on Tuesday to proclaim March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, India expressed concern over phobia against one religion being elevated to the level of an international day, saying there are growing contemporary forms of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias.

The 193-member UN General Assembly adopted a resolution, introduced by Pakistan’s ambassador Munir Akram under agenda item Culture of peace, to proclaim March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The resolution, introduced by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), was co-sponsored by Afghanistan, Bangladesh, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

Reacting to the adoption of the resolution, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said in the UN General Assembly that India hopes the resolution adopted “does not set a precedent” which will lead to multiple resolutions on phobias based on selective religions and divide the United Nations into religious camps.

“Hinduism has more than 1.2 billion followers, Buddhism more than 535 million and Sikhism more than 30 million spread out around the world. It is time that we acknowledged the prevalence of religiophobia, rather than single out just one,” he said.

“It is important that the United Nations remains above such religious matters which may seek to divide us rather than bring us together on one platform of peace and harmony and treat the World as One Family,” he said.

Following the adoption of the draft resolution, Tirumurti said that while India condemns all acts motivated by antisemitism, Christianophobia or Islamophobia, such phobias are not restricted to Abrahamic religions only.

“In fact, there is clear evidence that over decades such religiophobias have, in fact, affected the followers of non-Abrahamic religions as well. This has contributed to the emergence of contemporary forms of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias,” he said.

He noted that the Member States should not forget that in 2019, August 22 has already been proclaimed as the International Day commemorating the victims of acts of violence based on religion or belief, which is fully inclusive in nature.

“We even have an International Day of Tolerance observed on 16 November. We are not convinced that we need to elevate phobia against one religion to the level of an international day,” he said.

Tirumurti asserted that these contemporary forms of religiophobia can be witnessed in the increase in attacks on religious places of worship like gurdwaras, monasteries and temples or in the spreading of hatred and disinformation against non-Abrahamic religions in many countries.

He cited that several examples of these abound, including the destruction of the Bamyan Buddhas in Afghanistan by the Taliban, violation of gurdwara premises, massacre of Sikh pilgrims in gurdwara, attack on temples, glorification of breaking of idols in temples.

He said these contribute to the rise of contemporary forms of religiophobia against non-Abrahamic religions.

“It is in this context that we are concerned about elevating the phobia against one religion to the level of an international day, to the exclusion of all the others.

Celebration of a religion is one thing but to commemorate the combatting of hatred against one religion is quite another. In fact, this resolution may well end up downplaying the seriousness of phobias against all other religions,” Tirumurti said in his statement after the adoption of the resolution.

He said India is proud that pluralism is at the core of its existence.

“We firmly believe in equal protection and promotion of all religions and faith. It is, therefore, unfortunate that the word ‘pluralism’ finds no mention in the resolution and the sponsors have not found it fit to take on board our amendments to include the word “pluralism in the text for reasons best known to them.”

Tirumurti said as a pluralistic and democratic country that is home to almost all religions of the world, India has always welcomed, over the centuries, those persecuted around the world for their faith or belief.

“They have always found in India a safe haven shorn of persecution or discrimination. This is true whether they were Zoroastrians or Buddhists or Jews or people of any other faith,” he said.

Tirumurti expressed deep concern over the rise in instances of discrimination, intolerance and violence directed against members of many religious communities in various parts of the world.

He emphasised that it is with deep concern that India views the growing manifestation of intolerance, discrimination or violence against followers of religions, including rising sectarian violence in some countries.

France’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Nicolas de Riviere, speaking after Tirumurti, said that by creating an international day to combat Islamophobia, the resolution does not respond to the concern that “we all share to fight against all forms of discrimination”.

“Because they create division within the fight against religious intolerance by only selecting one religion to the exclusion of others without reference to the freedom to believe or to not believe,” he said.

He said society is made up of diversity, with individuals practising a variety of religions or not practising any at all.

“Must we expect the creation of days dedicated to each religion, to each degree of belief or non-belief. There may not be enough days in the year to satisfy all these demands,” de Riviere said.

The French envoy said the text of the resolution that is submitted on Tuesday did raise a number of difficulties with regard to the determination to fight against discrimination based on religion or belief.

“The term Islamophobia does not have any agreed definition in international law, contrary to the freedom of religion or belief,” he said, adding that the resolution is very “unsatisfactory” as it currently stands and none of the proposals mooted by France were taken into consideration.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

AAP readies plan for health, education overhaul in Punjab

2
Punjab

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

3
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says ‘wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

4
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Punjab lawmakers: Charting new course their common goal

5
Punjab

Crop on 150 acres cleared for Bhagwant Mann’s oath-taking at Khatkar Kalan

6
Nation

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

7
Nation

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

8
Punjab assembly poll debacle

Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign

9
Punjab

Punjab poll debacle: Congress candidates blame Channi, senior party leaders

10
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Don't Miss

View All
Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend
Trending

Get ready! Shah Rukh Khan says ‘Kuch Kuch Hone Wala Hai’ as he announces his OTT project SRK+; Salman Khan has a message for his friend

‘Wish Kapil Sharma had posted full video and not half truth’, Anupam Kher's reply to comedian's tweets as controversy around 'Kashmir Files' gets murkier
Trending

As Kapil Sharma shuts trolls up, Anupam Kher says ‘wish the comedian had posted full video and not half truth' over controversy around 'The Kashmir Files'

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma sets trolls right after Anupam Kher opens up on 'The Kashmir Files' team not being invited to show

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’
World

Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

‘Kill me now’: She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry
World

'Kill me now': She was losing her baby, these heartbreaking videos, photos of pregnant woman in Ukraine will make you cry

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat
World

Earthquakes shake Indonesia, Philippines; no tsunami threat

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?
Trending

Akali candidate from Sangrur lost Punjab election to AAP, but remains a 'Winner', Here is why?

Five men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple
Nation

5 men loot Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, nabbed after donating Rs 1 lakh at temple

Top Stories

Congress president Sonia Gandhi asks PCC chiefs of UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur to resign

Sonia cracks whip, asks PCC chiefs of Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa to resign

Move comes on the eve of G-23 meet called at Kapil Sibal’s r...

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Gandhis should step aside from leadership role: Kapil Sibal

Sonia Gandhi in the CWC on Sunday had offered to step aside ...

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice of Islam, rules Karnataka HC, upholds ban

Wearing of hijab not essential religious practice in Islam, rules Karnataka High Court; upholds ban

Court dismisses petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking perm...

Hijab ban in classroom: Plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict

Hijab ban in classroom: Plea in SC challenges Karnataka HC verdict

Petition filed by a Muslim student against the high court ju...

All in place for Bhagwant Mann’s oath taking at Khatkar Kalan

All in place for Bhagwant Mann's oath taking at Khatkar Kalan

8,000 to 10,000 security personnel deployed at venue spread ...

Cities

View All

Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar roadshow: Now, AAP’s ‘intentions’ under scanner

Amritsar district’s 2 AAP leaders likely to get Cabinet berth

World Consumer Rights Day today: Gullible buyers beware!

Hockey: Amritsar district girl Manpreet Kaur to lead state’s junior team for nationals

Pilgrims pay obeisance at Golden Temple on new Nanakshahi year

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC ‘fails’, Sector 10 residents take over

Stray dogs: As Chandigarh MC 'fails', Sector 10 residents take over

Chandigarh blackout: Committee submits report on power outage at two hospitals

Chandigarh: Single-use plastic costs 8 traders dear

Mohali: Cops grill 2 over firing outside microbrewery

Demonetised currency case: Major embarrassment for Panchkula police

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

HC dismisses plea for probe into Kejriwal’s ‘Khalistani links’; Delhi CM says reply to those who called him terrorist

Will ensure Ukraine returnees complete MBBS, govt tells Lok Sabha

Delhi Police recovered ex-MP Vijay Goel's snatched phone, arrests 22-year-old man

Supreme Court gives one-time age relief for Delhi judicial exams

Unattended bag in Delhi-bound train triggers panic, no explosives found

International kabaddi player shot

International kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian shot in Nakodar village

Kapurthala: Ending dharna, AAP's Manju Rana finally takes out roadshow

Social media abuzz with fake list of AAP Cabinet

Nawanshahr: Over 1K votes polled to SAD (Amritsar)'s dead candidate!

Now, cow remains found in Adampur

AAP MLA Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

AAP MLA Ashok Parashar conducts surprise check at Civil Hospital

STF arrests drug peddler with 900 gm of heroin

I-T raid on Omaxe group in Ludhiana

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Three held with stolen motorcycles

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Dashmesh Nagar residents concerned over mobile tower

Patiala: Act against Punjabi University staff involved in scams, demand students

Be punctual, redress grievances, DCs told

Patiala: Officers told to be punctual