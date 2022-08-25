India condemns attack on author Salman Rushdie

New Delhi, August 25
In its first reaction to the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie, India on Thursday condemned the “horrific attack” on the celebrated novelist and wished him a speedy recovery.
“India has always stood against violence and extremism. We condemn the horrific attack on Salman Rushdie and we wish him a speedy recovery,’’ said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi at his weekly media briefing.
Rushdie, 75, was stabbed in the neck and torso at the Chautauqua Institution in New York 13 days back.
