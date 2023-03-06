India ‘dangerously close’ to Hindu rate of growth: Rajan

PTI

New Delhi, March 5

Sounding a note of caution, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan has said India is “dangerously close” to the Hindu rate of growth in view of subdued private sector investment, high interest rates and slowing global growth.

Rajan said sequential slowdown in the quarterly growth, as revealed by the latest estimate of national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) last month, was worrying.

The Hindu rate of growth is a term describing low Indian economic growth rates from the 1950s to the 1980s, which averaged around 4 per cent. The term was coined by Raj Krishna, an Indian economist, in 1978 to describe the slow growth.

The GDP in the third quarter (October-December) of the current fiscal slowed to 4.4 per cent from 6.3 per cent in the second quarter (July-September) and 13.2 per cent in the first quarter (April-June).

The growth in the third quarter of the previous financial year was 5.2

per cent.

“Of course, optimists will point to the upward revisions in past GDP numbers, but I am worried about the sequential slowdown. With the private sector unwilling to invest, the RBI still hiking rates and global growth likely to slow later in the year, I am not sure where we find additional growth momentum,” Rajan said in an email interview.

Recently, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran had attributed the subdued quarterly growth to the upward revision of estimates of national income for the past years.

The key question is what Indian growth will be in the 2023-24 fiscal, Rajan said, adding that, “I am worried that earlier we would be lucky if we hit 5 per cent growth. The latest October-December Indian GDP numbers suggest slowing growth from the heady numbers in the first half of the year.