India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 9

India on Friday declared a day-long state mourning on September 11 as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

“As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be a one-day state mourning on September 11 throughout India. On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast and there will be no official entertainment,” the home ministry said.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday.