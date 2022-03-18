India deeply concerned over deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, says Ambassador Tirumurti  at UN

PTI

United Nations, March 18

India, which ensured the safe return of about 22,500 of its citizens from Ukraine, also assisted in the evacuation of nationals from 18 other countries, India's top envoy at the UN has said, as he voiced concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the war-torn country.

Speaking at the UN Security Council briefing on Ukraine on Thursday, TS Tirumurti said there was an "urgent need” to address the humanitarian needs of the affected population.

He underscored that it is important that humanitarian action is always guided by the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence.

"These measures should not be politicised,” he asserted.

“India continues to remain deeply concerned at the ongoing situation, which has progressively deteriorated since the beginning of the hostilities. The conflict has resulted in the death of civilians; displacement of thousands of people internally and the outflow of more than three million refugees to neighbouring countries. The humanitarian situation has worsened, particularly in the conflict zones,” Tirumurti said.

He said India had ensured the safe return of about 22,500 Indians from Ukraine.

“We have also assisted nationals from 18 other countries in that process. We are deeply appreciative of the facilitation rendered by the authorities of Ukraine and its neighbouring countries in ensuring their safe return,” he said.

Tirumurti said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for an immediate ceasefire and emphasised that there is no option but the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

"We stand ready to continue to engage on these objectives in the Security Council, as well as with the parties, in the coming days. We continue to underline the need to respect the UN Charter, international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” he said.