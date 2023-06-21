‘India deserves bigger global role and wider profile’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role.

In an interview with an American newspaper, he said, “We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world. There has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the UN Security Council and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there,” he said in the interview to Wall Street Journal.

Indirectly refuting western criticism that India was neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the PM noted that “some people say that we are neutral”.

“However, we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace. The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace,” he said, adding that India would do “whatever it can and supports all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability”. For normal bilateral ties with China, he stressed that peace and tranquility in the border areas was essential. “We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity. Pointing out that there was an unprecedented trust between leaders of the US and India, the Prime Minister said as the world today was more interconnected and interdependent than ever before, there should be more diversification in supply chains in order to create resilience.