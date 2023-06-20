India deserves higher, wider profile and role: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview to an American newspaper said that India deserves a much higher, deeper and wider profile and a role.

“We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world. There has to be an evaluation of the current membership of the UN Security Council and the world should be asked if it wants India to be there,” he said in the interview to the Wall Street Journal.

Indirectly refuting western criticism that India is neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the PM noted that, “some people say that we are neutral”.

“But we are not neutral. We are on the side of peace. The world has full confidence that India’s topmost priority is peace,” he said, adding that “India will do whatever it can” and supports “all genuine efforts to bring an end to the conflict and ensure enduring peace and stability. “

For normal bilateral ties with China, he stressed that peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential. “We have a core belief in respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, observing the rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes. At the same time, India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity.”

“All countries should respect international law and the sovereignty of countries. Disputes should be resolved with diplomacy and dialogue, not war,” the PM observed.

Pointing out that there is an unprecedented trust between the leaders of the US and India, the PM said as the world today is more interconnected and interdependent than ever before, there should be more diversification in supply chains in order to create resilience.

“I am the first PM to be born in free India, and that’s why my thought process, my conduct, what I say and do, is inspired and influenced by my country’s attributes and traditions. I derive my strength from it. I present my country to the world as my country is, and myself, as I am,” he said.