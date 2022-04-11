India designates as terrorist Pakistani national involved in Pulwama attack

New Delhi, April 11
The government on Monday designated as terrorist Pakistani national Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir who was involved in the terror attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.
Forty CRPF personnel were killed in the February 14, 2019 attack. About a fortnight later, India had carried out an air strike on terrorist camps inside Pakistan in response.
In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Alamgir, who used aliases Maktab Ameer, Mujahid Bhai and Muhammad Bhai, has been involved in the attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama.
He has been involved in anti-India terror activities on behalf of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and looks after the outfit’s fund collection activities from Pakistani nationals and routing the fund to Kashmir.
Alamgir has been involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.
The ministry said taking into account all his activities, Alamgir has been notified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif elected new PM of Pakistan, calls Imran Khan’s ‘foreign conspiracy’ claims as ‘drama’
Addressing Parliament after his election as the country’s 23...
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’
The 70-year-old leader, who replaced Imran Khan, says he wan...
Lawmakers from Imran Khan's party resign from Lower House of Parliament
Imran Khan also decides to quit as Member of National Assemb...
Congress issues show-cause notice to ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, KV Thomas
Both face action for ‘anti-party’ activities
Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja
Police have filed FIR against unidentified ABVP students