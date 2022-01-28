India discussing several ideas with Canada to check illegal migration

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 28

On the back foot after four undocumented Indians from Gujarat were found frozen to death on the Canada-US border, the government has said a number of ideas remain under discussion with Ottawa to check irregular migration, smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings.

The Canadian authorities have confirmed the identities of the four who died while crossing the Canada-US border in a blizzard were Jagdish Patel (39 years), his wife Vaishaliben Patel (37 years), and their two children Vihangi (11 years) and Dharmik (three years).

Post-mortems of their bodies showed that they had all died due to “exposure to the outdoor elements”.

The MEA admitted that in the longer term this tragedy has brought into focus the need to ensure that migration and mobility are made safe and legal and that such tragedies do not recur.

A number of ideas remain under discussion between India and Canada to prevent and suppress irregular migration, smuggling of migrants and trafficking in human beings.

To facilitate sustainable and circular mobility India has proposed a comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA) to Canada, which remains under the consideration of the Canadian government, it said. India has pursued similar agreements with the UK and France but analysts such as Liz Barratt say in the most part they are light on details.

“It sets out the broad basis on which the Indian and UK governments intend to build on the ‘long-standing and historical bonds of friendship’ between the two nations to facilitate mutually advantageous mobility of professional skilled workers and students,’’ she observes about the India-UK MMPA.

“People-to-people relations are an important pillar of India-Canada bilateral relations. Canada is a preferred destination for Indian immigrants and students. India and Canada work together to ensure the safety and well-being of all Indian immigrants into Canada. The two countries have a regular consular dialogue which takes up issues related to migration and welfare of citizens in each other’s territories,’’ said the High Commission of India in Ottawa.