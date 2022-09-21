India, Egypt sign agreement to enhance defence partnership

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 20

India and Egypt on Tuesday agreed to strengthen defence ties and reached a consensus to have more joint exercises and exchange personnel for training, especially in the field of counter-insurgency.

An MoU in this regard was signed at a meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Egyptian counterpart General Mohamed Zaki in Cairo. The agreement is expected to pave the way for enhancing defence cooperation across all sectors of mutual interest.

“Had an excellent meeting with Egypt’s Defence Minister General Mohamed Zaki in Cairo. We had wide-ranging discussions on several initiatives to further expand bilateral defence engagements,” Rajnath tweeted.

The two ministers agreed to identify proposals for expanding cooperation between the defence industries of India and Egypt in a time-bound manner.

They also exchanged views on regional security and acknowledged the contribution of India and Egypt to peace and stability in the world. Both sides expressed happiness at the intensified defence engagement and exchanges over the last year, despite the Covid pandemic, the statement said.

“Signing of the MoU on Defence Cooperation adds new impetus and synergy to our relations,” Rajnath tweeted further.

He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence in Cairo prior to the commencement of bilateral talks.

Rajnath invited his Egyptian counterpart to the India-Africa Defence Dialogue and IOR Defence Ministers’ Conclave, scheduled to be held as part of 12th DefExpo in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, between October 18 and 22.

As part of his day’s engagements, Rajnath paid homage to former Egyptian President Anwar El–Sadat at a tombstone in Cairo.

