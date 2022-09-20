India, Egypt to focus on military ties, defence production

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 19

India and Egypt have agreed to develop military cooperation and focus on joint training, defence co-production and maintenance of equipment. In both the countries, tanks, artillery guns and rifles are of common Russian parentage.

The cooperation was discussed when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Monday, called on President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo.

They emphasised the need for co-production. El-Sisi appreciated military-to-military cooperation between both the countries that has reached a new level. He said signing of an MoU on defence cooperation was a major achievement. President El-Sisi said the bilateral relations between India and Egypt are well-established through history. He empasised on the need for India and Egypt to exchange expertise and practices in countering the threat of terrorism. Egypt is among the most important trading partners of India in Africa.

#rajnath singh #Russia