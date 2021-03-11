India elected Chair of Asian election body

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said it has been unanimously elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for 2022-2024. It said, India was elected at the recently held meeting of the executive board and general assembly at Manila, the Philippines, on May 7.
