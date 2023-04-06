India elected to UN statistical body for 4 years

PTI

United Nations, April 5

In a significant victory, India has overwhelmingly been elected to the UN Statistical Commission for a four-year period in a “competitive” election in which China and South Korea are still vying for the remaining seat from the Asia Pacific category.

India secured an overwhelming 46 of 53 votes. A second candidate is yet to be decided between South Korea and China.

India was elected by secret ballot while Argentina, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Ukraine, the United Republic of Tanzania and the US were elected by acclamation for a four-year term of office, beginning January 1, 2024.

“India elected to the highest UN statistical body for a four-year term, beginning on January 1, 2024! Congrats Team @IndiaUNNewYork for coming through so strongly in a competitive election,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.

The UN Statistical Commission is the highest body of the global statistical system bringing together chief statisticians from members from around the world.