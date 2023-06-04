India, EU discuss connectivity hurdles in N-E

New Delhi, June 3
India and the EU deliberated on the hurdles faced by connectivity projects in the North-East and ways to ameliorate their impact.
The MEA, EU Delegation to India and Asian Confluence had jointly organised the India-EU Connectivity Conference in Meghalaya on June 1 and 2. The objective was to explore connectivity investments and identify concrete projects in India’s Northeastern states and with neighbours (Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh) for implementation under the India-EU Connectivity Partnership, which was launched during the India-EU Leaders’ Meet in May 2021.
