India-EU trade pact: Next round of talks from Nov-end

New Delhi, November 13
The next round of talks between India and the European Union (EU) on a proposed free trade agreement, which aims at boosting trade and investments between the two regions, is scheduled to start from the end of this month, an official said.
India and the EU on June 17 this year formally resumed negotiations on the proposed agreement, after a gap of over eight years.
“The EU delegation will be here on November 28 for the third round of talks for India-EU Trade and Investment Agreement, including the Geographical Indications (GI),” the official said.
The second round of negotiations were held in Brussels.
India’s bilateral trade with the EU rose by 43.5 per cent to USD 116.36 billion in 2021-22.
At present, the EU is India’s second largest trading partner after the US, and the second largest destination for Indian exports.
According to the commerce ministry, the trade agreement with the EU would help India in further expanding and diversifying its exports of goods and services, including securing the value chains.
Both sides are aiming for the trade negotiations to be broad-based, balanced, and comprehensive, based on the principles of fairness and reciprocity.
A GI is primarily an agricultural, natural or a manufactured product (handicrafts and industrial goods) originating from a definite geographical territory. Typically, such a name conveys an assurance of quality and distinctiveness, which is essentially attributable to the place of its origin.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to attend 3 key G20 sessions in Bali; food, energy security to be summit highlight
The summit is expected to deliberate extensively on pressing...
EAM Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with US Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia
He also met UN chief Antonio Guterres at the end of the ASEA...
Sam Curran, Stokes star as England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup
Seasoned Ben Stokes (52 not out off 49 balls) anchors the ch...
Assembly polls: Record 75.6 per cent turnout in Himachal, may go up
Chief Electoral Officer says postal ballots are yet to be re...
Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media
Also orders a review of arm licences within the next three m...