India exported seafood worth Rs 63,969 cr in 2022-23: Minister

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, on Wednesday said India's seafood exports have more than doubled since 2013-14. The minister said the exports stood at Rs 30,213 crore in 2013-14, the same has increased to Rs 63,969.14 crore in 2022-23 — an increase of 111.73% — in spite of pandemic-imposed challenges.

“Today, Indian seafood is being exported to 129 countries with US being the largest importer. The value of cumulative exports for the 9-year period from 2014-15 to 2022-23 stood at Rs 3.41 lakh crore against Rs 1.20 lakh crore for the period from 2005-06 to 2013-14,” said Rupala.

He further added that fish production from inland fisheries and aquaculture in the country has increased from mere 2.18 lakh tonne in 1950-51 to 121.12 lakh tonne in 2021-22.

To strengthen the farmer-based disease reporting system and to improve the reporting of aquatic animal diseases in the country, Rupala launched the ReportFishDisease (RFD) Application, here today.