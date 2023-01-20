India extends USD 40 mn assistance to Maldives for bolstering sports infra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 19

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said India has extended a concessional $ 40 million Line of Credit for developing sporting infrastructure in the Maldives.

This is part of New Delhi’s efforts to bring PM Narendra Modi’s flagship projects such as “Fit India” and “Khelo India” into the ambit of the ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’, he said before leaving for Sri Lanka.

“India and the Maldives have a very special relationship. We in India see ourselves as a good neighbour, special neighbour, a trusted neighbour,” he said during the inauguration of a community project in Shaviyani Foakaidhoo with his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.

“For me today, this is a way of taking ‘Fit India’ and ‘Khelo India’ into our ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ and we certainly will like to see a much more socially active, physically active South Asia,’’ said the minister who has been repeatedly commended for his fitness. The community centre in Shaviyani Foakaidhoo is part of 45 high-impact projects that India is partnering with the Maldives government, of which 23 have been completed.

Meanwhile, India has formally sent to the IMF its assurance on providing a bailout to Sri Lanka, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

“We will like to be supportive, we have been supportive bilaterally in assistance. There is an important element now of having a sustainable debt framework and structure for Sri Lanka. The IMF is leading that and as part of that they wanted financing assurances from other creditors. We have done that. We have formally sent it to the IMF,’’ he said.

“We are hopeful that this and the conversations with the IMF will help close this deal and make a change on how the debt is restructured, additional financing comes in and Sri Lanka is able to move to a path of more sustainable fiscal management,” added Bagchi.Sri Lanka is trying to secure a $ 2.9 billion bridge loan from the IMF which requires financial assurances from its major creditors.

