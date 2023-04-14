India for balanced, fair FTA with EU

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 13

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal stressed the need for a free, balanced and fair free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union during his meeting with Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome on Wednesday.

Goyal arrived in Rome on Wednesday for his two-day visit to Italy after Italian PM Giorgia Meloni’s India visit last month.

The ministers exchanged views on leveraging the India-Italy economic partnership for growth across diverse sectors. During the meeting, both ministers expressed happiness over the elevation of the bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership.

Tajani suggested some forward-looking actions such as the formation of a joint working group in strategic areas of space, technology, defence and agriculture, stated an official news release.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction at the growth in bilateral trade between India and Italy, which reached around $16 billion in 2022. Goyal also briefed Tajani on the progress made on India-EU FTA negotiations. They also agreed to convene the next session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in Rome in September.

Meanwhile addressing businesses of India and Italy here, Goyal said that huge investment opportunities are there in India for Italian companies.

Italy is the 17th largest foreign investor in India, with a cumulative FDI of $3.25 billion between April 2000 and December 2022.

