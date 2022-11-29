India, France discuss defence partnership

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

India and France today discussed how to make more military equipment in India besides co-production and joint development for future projects. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held the 4th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue with Minister of Armed Forces of the French Republic Sebastien Lecornu where issues of industrial cooperation were discussed.

“Defence industrial cooperation with a focus on ‘Make in India’ with future collaborations and potential co-production opportunities were discussed,” the Ministry of Defence said. The ministers agreed that technical groups from both countries should meet early next year and take key cooperation issues forward.

French Company Safran has a tie-up with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for making engines for helicopters at a plant in India. The Naval group (earlier known as DCNS) is making six Scorpene-class submarines at Mazagon Docks Limited, Mumbai. Also, the Indian Air Force is flying the latest Rafale fighter jets while another French company, the MBDA, is supplying missiles for multiple usages. India is looking to partner in future projects with French Companies.

The Ministers also reviewed the ongoing military-to-military cooperation, which has increased substantially in the recent years and discussed means to strengthen maritime cooperation and increase the scope and complexity of bilateral exercises.

The two sides recognised their convergences on a number of strategic and defence issues and shared the commitment to work together on enhancing cooperation in bilateral, regional and multilateral fora, with a focus on the Indo-Pacific.