Home / Nation / India gave firm response to terror, says Jaishankar

India gave firm response to terror, says Jaishankar

Paying homage to Pahalgam terror victims, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said India had given firm response to terrorism. In his address at Europe Day celebrations, Jaishankar paid homage to the 26 people killed in the terror attack in...
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:13 AM May 10, 2025 IST
S Jaishankar. File
Paying homage to Pahalgam terror victims, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said India had given firm response to terrorism.

In his address at Europe Day celebrations, Jaishankar paid homage to the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s marquee tourist resort on April 22.

“There has been a firm resolute response to terrorism”, he said. He added that he is happy to join the celebrations of Europe Day. “This is a special occasion as it marks 75 years of the Schuman Declaration. India’s longstanding relationship with European nations is poised to ascend to a higher level today”.

Saying India values the steady expansion of its Strategic Partnership with EU, the minister said, “Our cooperation is acquiring many more dimensions. We are engaged in complex trade negotiations, but one that we hope and are confident will produce an outcome this year itself.”

Meanwhile, European Union (EU) Ambassador Hervé Delphin talked in Hindi to emphasise the significance of partnership between India and the bloc, saying, “EU aur Bharat milkar samriddhi aur vikas ki nayi kahani likhenege”.

