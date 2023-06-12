India has brought G20 focus back on real issues of the world: Jaishankar

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, June 12

India on Monday virtually ruled out any grandstanding by western countries on Ukraine by pointing out that its Presidency of the G20 has brought the spotlight on “real issues of the world’’, as the issue was dealt with through an agreed understanding at the previous G20 summit in Bali held under India’s Presidency.

A couple of days after making it clear that India would not invite Ukrainian President Volodomir Zelensky to the G20 summit in New Delhi in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said a narrative has begun to take root that the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions “should not obfuscate, should not completely sideline what are real concerns pain points of Global South”.

“There are countries that can’t afford food, are running out of fuel and a lot of it is in this region. Look at our neighbours. They are among those who suffered a lot last year. I made a few trips to Africa, you can see the impact of that.

“We are in no way diminishing the seriousness of the conflict and consequences. Right now, our focus really is how do you address the very pressing needs of developing countries who are really teetering on the edge of an abyss? Today we got the G20 to look at sustainable development growth, think about financing for the Global South, think about climate financing, women’s issues, education, digital,’’ said Jaishankar after the end of Monday’s deliberations by the G20’s Development Ministers at Varanasi.

On June 8, Jaishankar had said participation in the G20 is for members only. He was asked whether Zelensky would be invited for its Summit here on September 9 and 10. “The G20 participation is for the members, and for the countries and organisations who we have invited to the Summit, and that list we had declared as soon as we assumed the presidency of the G20,’’ he had said on last Thursday.

“At the G20, these are the real issues of the world. In that sense, we got the spotlight, the focus on these issues,’’ he said in Varanasi when asked if there was concern that the Ukraine issue could derail the talks.

